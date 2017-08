May 23 (Reuters) - ADMIRAL BOATS SA:

* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

* THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY IS THE MACHINE PARK PRODUCING MOTOR BOATS AND THE RENT WAS SPECIFIED FOR 61,598 ZLOTYS PER MONTH

* LEASE AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED WITH ADMIRAL DYSTRYBUCJA SP. Z O.O.

