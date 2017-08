May 23 (Reuters) - UMIDA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON MONDAY IT WON TWO PURCHASE CONTRACTS IN SYSTEMBOLAGET FOR SALES OF GLÖGG IN THE WINTER SALES PERIOD

* SYSTEMBOLAGET WILL SELL VINFABRIKENS STARKVINSGLÖGG SPETSAD MED CALVADOS AND VINFABRIKENS ÄPPELGLÖGG

* TWO PRODUCTS INVOLVED ARE EXPECTED TO BRING NET REVENUE OF SEK 3.3 MLN

