May 23 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS OBLIGATION TO DEFINITIVELY ACQUIRE REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER THE JUAN GUILLERMO CUADRADO BELLO FROM CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED BECAME DUE

* THE PERMANENT TRANSFER FEE IS EUR 20 MILLION TO BE PAID IN THREE ANNUAL INSTALMENTS STARTING FROM 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

