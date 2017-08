BRIEF-Sintesi sells controlling stake in Gequity in competitive bidding procedure

May 23 (Reuters) - SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E DI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING PROCEDURE FOR THE SALE OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN GEQUITY SPA TOOK PLACE ON MAY 22

* THE PACKAGE OFFERED CONSISTS OF 53,945,463 GEQUITY ORDINARY SHARES, 45 GEQUITY 2016-2021 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH 4 PCT INTEREST RATE, AND 61,927,700 GEQUITY WARRANTS

* THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING WINNER IS HRD ITALIA SRL, WHICH BID 752,000 EUROS FOR THE WHOLE PACKAGE

