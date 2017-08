May 23 (Reuters) - IT COMPETENCE GROUP SE:

* SAID ON MONDAY CLOSED THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017 WITH AN OPERATING LOSS OF AROUND EUR 0.4 MILLION. SALES DECLINED FROM EUR 6.2 MILLION IN Q1 2016 TO EUR 5.9 MILLION IN Q1 2017

