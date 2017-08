May 23 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH MARITIMO DA MADEIRA SAD, TO HIRE PLAYER RAUL SILVA FOR THE NEXT 5 SEASONS UNTIL JUNE 2022

