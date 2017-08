May 23 (Reuters) - UNIWHEELS AG:

* 92.3 PERCENT OF SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED IN THE BID FOR THE UNIWHEELS SHARES, THE TENDERER, SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, SAID ON TUESDAY

* THE TRANSACTION WILL BE FINALISED ON MAY 25

