May 23 (Reuters) - RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED RESTRICTED OFFER OF UP TO 17,000 NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES FOR THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF UP TO 170.0 MILLION REAIS

* ISSUE DATE IS JUNE 12

* MATURITY DATE IS JUNE 12, 2019

Source text: bit.ly/2qgn9j2

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)