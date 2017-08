May 24 (Reuters) - FARM 51 GROUP SA:

* INFORMED ON TUESDAY THAT IT POSTPONES DATE OF PREMIERE OF ITS GAME "GET EVEN, BANDAI NAMCO" TO JUNE 23 FROM MAY 26

* THE COMPANY SAYS THAT AFTER ATTACK IN MANCHESTER THE GAME COULD BE SEEN AS OFFENSIVE OR INAPPROPRIATE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)