BRIEF-TXM plans to sell its Czech Republic-based units

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO AGREE ON SALE OF ITS CZECH REPUBLIC-BASED UNITS ADESSO TXM S.R.O. AND TXM SOLUTION S.R.O. FOR PURCHASING PRICE NOT LESS THAN 90,000 CZECH CROWNS

* THE COMPANY INTENDS TO SELL MENTIONED UNITS DUE TO CONDITIONS ON CZECH MARKET, LACK OF OPENING NEW STORES AND LOSS AT OPERATING ACTIVITY LEVEL OF UNITS

* SUPERVISORY BOARD AGREED ALSO TO BUY CENTRUM HANDLOWE BRUKOWA MARKETING SP. Z O.O. FOR 4,536 ZLOTYS

