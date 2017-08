BRIEF-Dino Polska Q1 EBITDA up 29 pct YoY

May 24 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA IPO-DIN.WA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 910.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 707.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA WAS UP 29 PCT TO 68.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 30.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ​23.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* HIGHER REVENUE HELPED BY A 12.6 PCT HIKE IN LFL SALES (VERSUS 8.4 PCT INCREASE IN Q1 2016)

* AS OF THE END OF MARCH THE COMPANY HAD 639 STORES AND 389 LOCATIONS SECURED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW STORES

