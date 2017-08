May 24 (Reuters) - ADMIRAL BOATS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA (BOS) AND BGZ BNP PARIBAS TERMINATED LOAN AGREEMENTS WITH ADMIRAL BOATS AND DEMANDED THAT THE COMPANY PAYS BACK OUSTANDING LOAN AMOUNTS

* OWES 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BOS AND 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BGZ BNP PARIBAS

* FILED A MOTION FOR BANKRUPTCY IN GDANSK COURT IN APRIL

