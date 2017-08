XXX (Reuters) - BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS PLC:

* SAYS WILL LEGALLY APPEAL THE DECISION MADE BY THE CYPRUS COMMISSION FOR THE PROTECTION OF COMPETITION TO FINE THE COMPANY WITH 18 MILLION EUROS

* THE DECISION WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED ON MAY 22, ARISES FROM COMPLAINTS FILED IN 2010 RELATING TO THE BANK’S ALLEGED ABUSE OF ITS DOMINANT MARKET POSITION IN ITS CARDS BUSINESS

