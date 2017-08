May 24 (Reuters) - NEW VENTURETEC AG:

* CLOSED THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016/17 WITH A LOSS OF USD 650,515 COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF USD 52,298,743 IN THE SAME PERIOD 2015/16

* THE LOSS IS MAINLY A RESULT OF THE DECREASE OF THE PUBLIC TRADED SHARE PRICES OF THE INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE NON-CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY VENTURETEC INC

