May 24 (Reuters) - PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB:

* SAYS ENDED DRUGLOG TESTS IN HOSPITAL PHARMACIES IN KARLSKRONA AND MAINZ

* RESULTS SHOW HIGH ACCURACY IN SYSTEM AS WELL AS NEED FOR ADAPTED INTERNAL ROUTINES AT PHARMACIES FOR TESTS OF COMPLETED DRUGS

Source text: bit.ly/2qj5Spe

