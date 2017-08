May 24 (Reuters) - IDL BIOTECH AB (PUBL):

* SAYS ELECTED HANS ÖRSTRÖM AS NEW CHAIRMAN

* ÖRSTRÖM REPLACES JERKER SWANSTEIN, WHO DOES NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

* SWANSTEIN WILL CONTINUE AS A BOARD MEMBER

