BRIEF-CD Projekt Q1 net profit rises to 45.3 mln zlotys

* SAYS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 99.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED REVENUE OF 87.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF 32.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* THE BIGGEST CONTRIBUTION TO REVENUES IN Q1 WAS FROM LICENSING ROYALTIES ASSOCIATED WITH CONTINUING STRONG SALES OF THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT AND ITS TWO EXPANSION PACKS – HEARTS OF STONE AND BLOOD AND WINE

