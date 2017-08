May 25 (Reuters) - PRIMI SUI MOTORI SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE INCORPORATION OF CREAREVALORE SRL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED WITHOUT A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR THE SHARE EXCHANGE AS PRIMI SUI MOTORI NOW OWNS A 100 PCT STAKE IN CREAVALORE

* MINORITY SHAREHOLDER EXERCISED THE RIGHT TO GET THEIR 1 PCT STAKE ACQUIRED BY PRIMI SUI MOTORI FOR EUR 17,230

