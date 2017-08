BRIEF-Mediacap Q1 net profit shrinks to 11,000 zlotys, co announces new strategy

May 25 (Reuters) - MEDIA CAP SAC:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 11,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 324,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* UNDER NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY PLANS TO CONCENTRATE ON NEW BUSINESS MODELS WHICH ARE BIG DATA, VIDEO ONLINE AND MACHINE LEARNING

* SEES NEW MODELS TO GENERATE 76.5 MILLION ZLOTYS REVENUE IN 2020 (VERSUS 14.7 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2016) AND 20.7 MILLION ZLOTYS OF EBITDA IN 2020 (VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2016)

