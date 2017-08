BRIEF-Soho Development revises its strategic options

May 25 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD RESOLVED A NEW STRATEGY FOR A COMPANY UNDER WHICH IT PLANS TO CONCENTRATE ACTIVITY ON SEARCHING FOR BUYERS FOR PARTICULAR SELECTED REAL ESTATE ASSETS WITH THE MOST ATTRACTIVENESS FOR POTENTIAL INVESTORS

* MOST OF THE FUNDS RAISED FROM THE DISPOSAL OF PARTICULAR ASSETS TO BE DISTRIBUTED THROUGH SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAMS

* MANAGEMENT BOARD PLANS TO CONVENE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PERMISSION FOR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMS

