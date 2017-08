BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje buys back shares from Raczam

May 25 (Reuters) - PLATYNOWE INWESTYCJE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IS SIGNED WITH RACZAM SP. Z O.O. TWO DEALS CONCERNING BUY BACK OF ITS OWN SHARES

* UNDER FIRST DEAL THE COMPANY BOUGHT BACK 1.5 MILLION OF ITS SHARES REPRESENTING 5.08 PCT OF ITS SHARES FOR 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* UNDER SECOND DEAL THE COMPANY PURCHASED 741,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 2.51 PCT OF ITS SHARES FOR 133,380 ZLOTYS

* THE SECOND DEAK ENTITLES RACZAM TO ACQUIRE 741,000 SERIES G SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS OF PLATYNOWE INWESTYCJE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)