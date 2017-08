May 25 (Reuters) - VIVID GAMES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT POSTPONED THE DATE OF THE PREMIERE OF "METAL FIST" GAME

* THE GAME WILL BE RELEASED NO LATER THAN IN Q4 (THE COMPANY PREVIOUSLY PLANNED TO PUBLISH IT IN JUNE)

