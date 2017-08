May 25 (Reuters) - HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016 IS EUR 0.06 PER SHARE

* THE DIVIDEND PER SHARE THAT WILL BE PAID IS INCREASED BY THE DIVIDEND CORRESPONDING TO THE 5,020,563 SHARES IN TREASURY STOCK THAT ARE NOT ENTITLED TO THE DIVIDEND, AND AMOUNTS TO A GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR0.06499 PER SHARE

