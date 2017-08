May 26 (Reuters) - BANVIT BANDIRMA:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SELL 79.48 PERCENT OF BANVIT BANDIRMA AT $269.2 MILLION TO TBQ FOODS GMBH, A PARTNERSHIP COMPANY OF QATAR HOLDING LLC AND BRF FOODS GMBH

* THE FINAL PRICE MAY BE ADJUSTED AT THE DATE OF THE SHARE TRANSFER

