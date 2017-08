May 26(Reuters) - CLASS EDITORI SPA:

* SAID ION THURSDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAVE APPROVED 2016 FY STATEMENT

* SHAREHOLDERS HAVE AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM TO PURCHASE UP TO 10 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* HAS AUTHORIZED CAPITAL INCREASE, IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES WITHIN A MAXIMUM PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS, FOR A MAXIMUM VALUE OF 50 MILLION EUROS THROUGH ISSUE OF 166.7 MILLION NEW A CATEGORY SHARES WITHOUT NOMINAL VALUE

