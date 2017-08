May 26 (Reuters) - BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE SPA :

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ITS UNIT MILANOFIORI 2000 SRL SELLS A PROPERTY IN ASSAGO FOR 5.9 MILLION EUROS

* EXPECTS TO CLOSE TRANSACTION ON JUNE 27

