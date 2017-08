May 26 (Reuters) - LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT DURING FESTIVAL DE CANNES IT HAS ACQUIRED DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR FIVE INTERNATIONAL FILMS FOR DISTRIBUTION IN ITALIA

* THE FILMS INCLUDE "GORGETOWN", "MEGAN LEAVEY", "DEPARTURES", "AILO'S JOURNEY" AND "ESCAPE PLAN 3"

