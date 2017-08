May 26 (Reuters) - CENTURION FINANCE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED A 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS INVESTMENT LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ONE OF THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS

* THE COMPANY TRANSFERRED 75 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN PMG CONCEPT SP. Z O.O. TO THE LENDER TO REDEEM THE LOAN

