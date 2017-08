May 26 (Reuters) - PLATYNOWE INWESTYCJE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ACQUIRED 25.4 PERCENT OF ITS OWN SHARES (7.5 MIILION), IN ORDER TO REDEEM THEM, VIA A TRANSACTION WITH SLONECZNE INWESTYCJE SP. Z O.O.

* SLONECZNE INWESTYCJE TRANSFERRED THE SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR ITS SERIES A BONDS REDEMPTION

