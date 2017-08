May 26 (Reuters) - EMOTRA AB:

* SAYS DECIDES TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 5,287,700 SHARES

* FULLY SUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE GIVES EMOTRA PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 17.5 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* MOTIVE FOR RIGHTS ISSUE IS TO PROVIDE COMPANY WITH WORKING CAPITAL FOR MARKET LAUNCH OF COMPANY'S EDOR METHOD

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 3.30 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM JUNE 7 TO JUNE 21

