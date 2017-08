May 29 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS ACQUIRED 25,011 OF NEW SHARES OF TOPMALL SP. Z O.O. ISSUED UNDER CAPITAL INCREASE FOR 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* TOPMALL IS AN OWNER OF INTERNET SHOP OPERATING IN UKRAINE AND OWNS TRADEMARK RIGHTS AND BRAND OF MERLIN.PL

