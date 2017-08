May 29 (Reuters) - IFA HOTEL & TOURISTIK AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS SUBSIDIARY IFA CANARIAS S.L. ACQUIRED ALL ITS SHARES IN ITS PREVIOUS SUBSIDIARIES, IFA BEACH HOTEL, S.A.U., IFA DUNAMAR HOTEL, S.A.U. AND THE IFA CONTINENTAL HOTEL, S.A.U. TO A FINANCIAL INVESTOR BASED IN SPAIN

* THE PURCHASE PRICE FOR ALL SHARES IN THE THREE HOTELS IS AROUND EUR 104,410,000

