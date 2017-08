May 29 (Reuters) - IBERSOL SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY APPROVES GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.10 EUROS PER SHARE FROM RESERVES, TOTALLING 2.4 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE FROM 24 MILLION EUROS TO 30 MILLION EUROS BY INCORPORATION OF FREE RESERVES

* SAYS TO DISTRIBUTE NEW SHARES OF VALUE OF 1 EURO EACH TO SHAREHOLDERS FREE OF CHARGE, IN PROPORTION OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY GROUP OF FOUR SHARES HELD

Source text: bit.ly/2r33u9C

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)