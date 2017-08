May 29 (Reuters) - EASTSIDECAPITAL SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT LAUNCHING THE NEGOTIATIONS IN OCT. AND SIGNED A PRELIM. AGREEMENT REGARDING THE PURCHASE IN FEB.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)