May 30

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 62.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS RESTATED 188.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 89.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 168.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* IN 2017 THE COMPANY PLANS TO START RESIDENTIAL AND OFFICE PROJECTS WHOSE TOTAL RENTAL AREA IS OVER 130,000 SQM

