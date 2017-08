BRIEF-Dustin Group intends to appeal to court's verdict in Sør-Trøndelag Fylkeskommune dispute

May 30 (Reuters) - DUSTIN GROUP AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY SØR-TRØNDELAG COURT ANNOUNCED VERDICT IN DISPUTE BETWEEN THE COMPANY AND SØR-TRØNDELAG FYLKESKOMMUNE ET AL

* VERDICT CONCERNS THE INTERPRETATION OF A CONTRACT SIGNED IN 2011 AND IS IN ALL MATERIAL RESPECTS IN FAVOUR OF THE COUNTERPART

* DUSTIN DOES NOT SHARE THE COURT’S RULING IN THE VERDICT AND INTENDS TO APPEAL

* IF THE VERDICT STANDS IT WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 22.5 MILLION, OF WHICH SEK 5.7 MILLION WAS PREVIOUSLY RESERVED

* FLL RESERVATION FOR REPAYMENT WILL BE REPORTED AS AN ITEM AFFECTING COMPARABILITY DURING Q3 2016/17

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)