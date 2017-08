BRIEF-Dottikon Es Holding FY net income up 55 pct at CHF 22.2 million

May 30 (Reuters) - DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG:

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 151.7 MILLION - A 25 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 22.2 MILLION - A 55 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBIT EBIT CHF 26.7 MILLION, UP 60.5%

* EXCESS LIQUIDITY TO BE INVESTED IN FUTURE GROWTH – THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID

* ANTICIPATES A FURTHER INCREASE IN NET SALES AND NET INCOME IN THE BUSINESS YEAR 2017/18 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text: bit.ly/2s8LfhF

