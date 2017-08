May 30 (Reuters) - MOBIMEDIA SOLUTION SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT GABRIELA DERECKA RESIGNED FROM HER POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY AS OF MAY 26

* CARL JESPER BERGQVIST HAS BEEN DELEGATED TO ACT AS A CEO OF THE COMPANY

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)