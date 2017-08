May, 30 (Reuters) - INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, COMPANY ACQUIRED A LUXURY OFFICE AND SHOP BUILDING IN NEOS COSMOS, WITH A TOTAL AREA OF ​​2,574.81 SQUARE METERS WORTH 1.7 MILLION EUROS

* THE INVESTMENT WAS FUNDED BY THE COMPANY'S EQUITY

* IT IS FULLY LEASED TO THE TENANT "TEXIMETHFORES ELTA SA"

* THE INITIAL ANNUAL RENTAL RATE OF THE INVESTMENT IS 9.30 PERCENT

Source text: bit.ly/2rf1Yjh

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)