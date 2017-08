May 30 (Reuters) - REGNON SA:

* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE APPROVED ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* THE MAIN MEAN OF THE RESTRUCTURING IS THE SALE OF LOGISTICS CENTRE

* SAID THAT FROM THE SALE PROCEEDS THE COMPANY WOULD BE ABLE TO PAY BACK THE MAJORITY OF CREDITORS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: