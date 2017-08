May 31(Reuters) - CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON MONDAY HAS MANDATED HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS TO EVALUATE THE CONDITIONS FOR CARRYING OUT A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO 4,067,647 SHARES

* THE MINIMUM ORDER WILL BE SET AT THE NUMBER OF SHARES CORRESPONDING TO EUR 100,000

