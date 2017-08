BRIEF-Data Respons buys 8 pct in Sylog Sverige

May 31 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA

* SAID ON TUESDAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH QTOB AB TO ACQUIRE 8 % OF THE SHARES IN SYLOG SVERIGE AND THEREBY INCREASING SHAREHOLDING IN SYLOG FROM 75% TO 83% OF THE SHARES

* IT HAS BEEN AGREED A CONSIDERATION OF 19,861,680 NORWEGIAN CROWNS PAID IN DATA RESPONS SHARES THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT THE CLOSING OF THE AGREEMENT

* THE BOARD OF DATA RESPONS ASA HAS APPROVED A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 724 877 SHARES TO QTOB AB.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)