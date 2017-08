May 31 (Reuters) - ALTUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH SA (ALTUS TFI):

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT COPERNICUS CAPITAL TFI WILL MANAGE FUND ALTUS 20 FIZ

* ALSO ON MAY 30, GETBACK ANNOUNCED THAT IT CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO BUY 99.38 PCT OF EGB INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY ALTUS TFI

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)