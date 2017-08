May 31 (Reuters) - MC-LINK:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED CONTRACT FOR PROVISION OF DATA TRANSMISSION, VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK, SECURITY, TELEPHONY AND INTERNET ACCESS WITH GROUP OF HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

* CONTRACT VALUE IS ABOUT 1 MILLION EURO AND IT IS VALID FOR 5 YEARS

