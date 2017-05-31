FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Conwert returns to net profit in Q1 as asset sale lifts revenue
#Financials
May 31, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Conwert returns to net profit in Q1 as asset sale lifts revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

May 31 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest:

* Says Q1 FFO I 18.053 million eur, down 0.6 pct y/y

* Says Q1 FFO II 21.664 mln eur

* Says Q1 rental income 49.274 million eur, down 6.3 pct y/y

* Says Q1 cash profit 18.451 million eur, down 3.9 pct y/y

* Says Q1 consolidated profit after income tax and non-controlling interests 10.076 mln eur, vs loss of 4.780 mln eur a year earlier

* Says Q1 EBIT falls 8.2 pct to 23.010 mln eur, mainly because of lower rental income as a result of sales

* Says Q1 proceeds from sales of properties 381.602 mln eur, heavily influenced by sale of a major commercial portfolio to HanseMerkur that was announced in Q4 and closed in Q1

* Says Q1 revenue jumps to 431.568 mln eur (vs 92.319 mln eur a year earlier) Further company coverage:

