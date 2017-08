May 31 (Reuters) - PZ CORMAY SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT ASSUMES THAT THE COMMERCIALISATION OF EQUISSE BIOCHEMICAL ANALYSER WILL TAKE PLACE IN Q3

* MEANWHILE THE HERMES SENIOR ANALYSER'S INTERNAL VALIDATION SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF Q3

