May 31 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD BEEN INFORMED BY US PATENT OFFICE THAT IT WILL ALLOW THE CLAIMS IN A PATENT APPLICATION FOR A RESPONSE PREDICTOR FOR ONCOLOGY VENTURES ANTICANCER DRUG IROFULVEN

* A PATENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE US PATENT OFFICE IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Source text: bit.ly/2rTyMkQ

