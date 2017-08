May 31 (Reuters) - VP BANK AG:

* VP BANK HAS COMPLETED THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON THE STANDARD TRADING LINE ANNOUNCED ON 6 JUNE 2016.

* AS OF 31 MAY 2017, THE BANK HOLDS 8.66 PER CENT OF ITS OWN SHARE CAPITAL.

Source text - bit.ly/2qBuWsw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)