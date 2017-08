June 1 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS WON A NEW CONTRACT FOR THE PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY OF CARBON FIBER-BASED EXTERIOR CAR BODY PANELS TO AN ITALIAN PREMIUM AUTOMOTIVE OEM

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE TWO-YEAR CONTRACT IS AT AROUND CHF 9 MILLION, SUPPLY TO THE PROJECT IS SCHEDULED TO START IN JANUARY 2018

