June 1 (Reuters) - D CARNEGIE & CO AB:

* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA

* SALE WAS CONDUCTED AS A SHARE DEAL WITH AN AGREED PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 80 MILLION, WHICH RESULTED IN A NET PROFIT OF ABOUT SEK 39 MILLION

